UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a sector perform rating and a $74.00 price target on the healthcare company’s stock.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on PATH. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday. They set a peer perform rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Truist initiated coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.74.
NASDAQ:PATH opened at $85.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.80. UiPath has a 52 week low of $61.50 and a 52 week high of $88.62.
UiPath Company Profile
UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.
