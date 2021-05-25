UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a sector perform rating and a $74.00 price target on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PATH. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday. They set a peer perform rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Truist initiated coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.74.

Get UiPath alerts:

NASDAQ:PATH opened at $85.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.80. UiPath has a 52 week low of $61.50 and a 52 week high of $88.62.

In other UiPath news, major shareholder East Fund 2013 Sca Sic Digital sold 2,100,400 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $117,622,400.00. Also, Director Laela Sturdy sold 1,527,673 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $85,549,688.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,011,241 shares of company stock worth $280,629,496. Insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.