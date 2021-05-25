UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Coverage Initiated at DA Davidson

DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PATH. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on UiPath in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set an equal weight rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on UiPath in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a sector perform rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on UiPath in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a market perform rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on UiPath in a research note on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on UiPath in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.74.

Shares of PATH stock opened at $85.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.80. UiPath has a 12-month low of $61.50 and a 12-month high of $88.62.

In other news, Director Laela Sturdy sold 1,527,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $85,549,688.00. Also, CEO Daniel Dines sold 1,383,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $77,457,408.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,011,241 shares of company stock worth $280,629,496. 28.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

