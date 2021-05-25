UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Stock Price Down 0.2%

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) fell 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $47.03 and last traded at $48.34. 7,815 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 22,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.46.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of UCB in a research note on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of UCB in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.93.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $1.4382 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 3.08%.

UCB Company Profile (OTCMKTS:UCBJY)

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, nayzilam, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

