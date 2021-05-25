UBS Group Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of NYSE:DB opened at $15.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.22 and its 200-day moving average is $11.85. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $15.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 1st quarter worth $287,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 1st quarter worth $129,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 24,782,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $297,393,000 after acquiring an additional 5,996,234 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 26,806 shares of the bank’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 6,664 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,032,321 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,388,000 after acquiring an additional 104,395 shares during the period. 26.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

