U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.62 Billion

Analysts expect U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to post $5.62 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.57 billion and the highest is $5.72 billion. U.S. Bancorp posted sales of $5.81 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will report full year sales of $22.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.24 billion to $22.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $23.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.89 billion to $23.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover U.S. Bancorp.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on USB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Bank of America raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.22.

In other news, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 9,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $514,947.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,118.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $10,402,881.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,037,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,575,972.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 312,153 shares of company stock valued at $18,005,134. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of USB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,167,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,000,417,000 after purchasing an additional 12,779,463 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,438,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,182,720,000 after purchasing an additional 589,802 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 18,170,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,004,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,831 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,779,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $828,350,000 after purchasing an additional 448,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $673,915,000. Institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

USB stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $60.14. The company had a trading volume of 203,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,465,279. The firm has a market cap of $89.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $34.01 and a 12 month high of $62.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.90%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

