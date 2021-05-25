Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.75.

TSN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of NYSE:TSN traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.21. 1,205,761 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,125,100. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $29.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.10. Tyson Foods has a 52-week low of $55.28 and a 52-week high of $81.79.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tyson Foods will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.56%.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $82,436.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,338. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $385,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 5,607 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 76,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,683,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares during the last quarter. 62.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

