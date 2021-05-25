Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Insider Sells $1,947,616.50 in Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) insider William Banyai sold 20,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.06, for a total value of $1,947,616.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 400,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,430,147.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

William Banyai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 26th, William Banyai sold 19,878 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total value of $2,731,237.20.

On Monday, March 22nd, William Banyai sold 20,000 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.61, for a total value of $2,652,200.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TWST opened at $99.32 on Tuesday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a twelve month low of $34.16 and a twelve month high of $214.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of -36.65 and a beta of 0.69.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.02). Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 25.47% and a negative net margin of 109.15%. The business had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.85) EPS. Twist Bioscience’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,913,000. AtonRa Partners purchased a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,082,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,850,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,488,000 after purchasing an additional 234,339 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Twist Bioscience in the first quarter valued at approximately $922,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 12.1% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,063,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,543,000 after purchasing an additional 222,858 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TWST. Zacks Investment Research raised Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Twist Bioscience in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twist Bioscience currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.40.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

