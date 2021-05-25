Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 9.01% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “TWIN DISC, INC. designs, manufactures and sells heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment. Products offered include: hydraulic torque converters; power-shift transmissions; marine transmissions and surface drives; universal joints; gas turbine starting drives; power take-offs and reduction gears; industrial clutches; fluid couplings and control systems. Principal markets are: construction equipment, industrial equipment, government, marine, energy and natural resources and agriculture. “

Shares of TWIN stock opened at $13.76 on Tuesday. Twin Disc has a 1 year low of $4.66 and a 1 year high of $14.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $187.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.35 and a beta of 1.58.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. Twin Disc had a negative return on equity of 6.85% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $57.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.70 million. Equities research analysts expect that Twin Disc will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWIN. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Twin Disc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 28,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Twin Disc by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 84,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 35,288 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Twin Disc by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 213,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Twin Disc in the first quarter valued at about $3,350,000. 48.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Twin Disc Company Profile

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

