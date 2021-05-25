TUI (LON:TUI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

TUI (LON:TUI)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 175 ($2.29) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 60.05% from the company’s current price.

TUI has been the subject of a number of other reports. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of TUI in a report on Friday, May 14th. Numis Securities reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 321 ($4.19) target price on shares of TUI in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on shares of TUI and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of TUI in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price objective on shares of TUI and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. TUI presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of GBX 241.50 ($3.16).

Shares of TUI stock traded down GBX 0.30 ($0.00) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 438.10 ($5.72). 2,804,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,790,791. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,270.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 411.18 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 406.85. The firm has a market cap of £4.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94. TUI has a 1 year low of GBX 264.90 ($3.46) and a 1 year high of GBX 628.89 ($8.22).

In other TUI news, insider Friedrich Joussen sold 395,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 494 ($6.45), for a total transaction of £1,951,408.68 ($2,549,527.93).

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

