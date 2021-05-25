TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.140-4.320 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.19 billion-$2.22 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.17 billion.

NASDAQ:TTEC traded up $0.57 on Tuesday, hitting $103.08. 767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,828. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. TTEC has a 52 week low of $39.86 and a 52 week high of $109.95. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.82.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $539.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.74 million. TTEC had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 39.80%. TTEC’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that TTEC will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. This is a boost from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TTEC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TTEC from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TTEC from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of TTEC from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of TTEC from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of TTEC in a report on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $94.86.

In other TTEC news, Director Gregory A. Conley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $205,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,965. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 60.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

