Trust Co. of Virginia VA Makes New $126,000 Investment in Community Bankers Trust Co. (NASDAQ:ESXB)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA purchased a new stake in Community Bankers Trust Co. (NASDAQ:ESXB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ESXB. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Community Bankers Trust by 302.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Community Bankers Trust by 87.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,582 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 200,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Community Bankers Trust by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 5,745 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ESXB opened at $8.83 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.67. Community Bankers Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $4.46 and a 12-month high of $9.25.

Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. Community Bankers Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.75%.

Separately, Stephens cut shares of Community Bankers Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

About Community Bankers Trust

Community Bankers Trust Corporation operates as the holding company for Essex Bank that provides financial services primarily to individuals, small businesses, and commercial companies. It offers individual and commercial demand and time deposit accounts; and commercial and industrial, consumer and small business, and real estate and mortgage loans.

