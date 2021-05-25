Trust Co. of Virginia VA Has $279,000 Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA cut its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 10.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,083,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 82.8% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 86,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,282,000 after buying an additional 39,100 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 204,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,717,000 after acquiring an additional 21,465 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 522,748 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 11.7% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 141,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,021,000 after buying an additional 14,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply stock opened at $181.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $185.47 and a 200 day moving average of $160.05. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $110.90 and a one year high of $200.75.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.56. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.20%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 30.28%.

In other news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 3,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total value of $681,124.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,524.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,090,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,364,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,314 shares of company stock valued at $3,538,610 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TSCO. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply to $211.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.40.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

