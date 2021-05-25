Trust Co. of Virginia VA Buys 805 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,168,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,682,000 after buying an additional 93,495 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,080,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,771,000 after purchasing an additional 10,759 shares during the period. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. 72.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Reese L. Smith III sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $90,130.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,526 shares in the company, valued at $5,905,858.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 6,990 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.35, for a total transaction of $575,626.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 265,350 shares in the company, valued at $21,851,572.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,260 shares of company stock worth $5,076,374 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

PNFP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.67.

PNFP opened at $90.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.62. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.80 and a fifty-two week high of $96.52. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.23. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $315.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 16.74%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

