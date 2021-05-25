Tritax EuroBox plc Declares Dividend of €0.01 (LON:BOXE)

Tritax EuroBox plc (LON:BOXE) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share on Friday, June 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:BOXE opened at GBX 1.26 ($0.02) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.25. Tritax EuroBox has a 12-month low of GBX 0.95 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 1.34 ($0.02).

BOXE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.83) target price on shares of Tritax EuroBox in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.83) price target on shares of Tritax EuroBox in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Tritax EuroBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tritax EuroBox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.