Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Treace Medical Concepts in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Treace Medical Concepts in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Treace Medical Concepts in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Get Treace Medical Concepts alerts:

NASDAQ TMCI opened at $28.24 on Monday. Treace Medical Concepts has a 52 week low of $24.25 and a 52 week high of $34.47.

In other Treace Medical Concepts news, Director John R. Treace sold 401,250 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $6,821,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Mark Hair bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $170,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,984,285 shares of company stock worth $101,732,845.

Treace Medical Concepts Company Profile

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

Recommended Story: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Treace Medical Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treace Medical Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.