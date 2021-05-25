Travis Perkins’ (TPK) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated their buy rating on shares of Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,760 ($22.99) target price on the stock.
TPK has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 2,020 ($26.39) to GBX 1,910 ($24.95) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,460 ($19.07) to GBX 1,600 ($20.90) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,725 ($22.54) to GBX 1,730 ($22.60) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,533 ($20.03) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,648.64 ($21.54).
TPK opened at GBX 1,615 ($21.10) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,611.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,457.47. Travis Perkins has a 1-year low of GBX 1,018.38 ($13.31) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,051 ($26.80). The company has a market cap of £3.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.90.
Travis Perkins Company Profile
Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.
