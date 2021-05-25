Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 4,259 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 97,632 shares.The stock last traded at $4.62 and had previously closed at $4.54.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TGS shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Transportadora de Gas del Sur from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $695.55 million, a P/E ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.02.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The energy company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $188.50 million during the quarter. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 4.48%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 26.2% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 19,643 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 11.5% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 20,429 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,769 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, power plants, and industrial customers.

