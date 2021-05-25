TransAlta (TSE:TA) Given New C$18.00 Price Target at CSFB

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at CSFB from C$18.50 to C$18.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 62.16% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TA. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.50 price objective on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.25.

TSE TA traded down C$0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$11.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,396. TransAlta has a 52 week low of C$7.67 and a 52 week high of C$12.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.00 billion and a PE ratio of -7.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.75.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.23). The company had revenue of C$544.00 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that TransAlta will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dawn Lorraine Farrell purchased 125,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$10.71 per share, with a total value of C$1,342,862.64. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 383,702 shares in the company, valued at C$4,109,448.42. Also, Senior Officer Brett Gellner purchased 49,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$10.71 per share, with a total value of C$534,096.99. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 52,693 shares in the company, valued at C$564,342.03. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 175,255 shares of company stock valued at $1,876,984.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

