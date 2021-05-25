TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) PT Lowered to C$21.00

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group to C$21.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RNW. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$22.00 price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$25.00 to C$22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Scotiabank raised their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, CSFB cut their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$20.56.

TSE RNW traded down C$0.02 on Tuesday, reaching C$19.02. 287,057 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 679,492. TransAlta Renewables has a 12 month low of C$13.65 and a 12 month high of C$24.47. The stock has a market cap of C$5.02 billion and a PE ratio of 35.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$19.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$19.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.34, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$128.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$125.20 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

About TransAlta Renewables

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

