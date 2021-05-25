Trading S.A. Ares Sells 131,409 Shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Stock

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares sold 131,409 shares of Precigen stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total value of $901,465.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,605,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,656,775.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Trading S.A. Ares also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 19th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 121,500 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $789,750.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 79,355 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total value of $535,646.25.

On Friday, May 14th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 185,360 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total value of $1,243,765.60.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 150,000 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 114,603 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $726,583.02.

On Friday, May 7th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 150,000 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total value of $982,500.00.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 57,261 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total value of $392,810.46.

On Friday, April 30th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 108,130 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total value of $854,227.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, Trading S.A. Ares sold 182,302 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total value of $1,407,371.44.

NASDAQ:PGEN opened at $6.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 2.34. Precigen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.14 and a 1 year high of $11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a current ratio of 5.71.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $19.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.05 million. Precigen had a negative return on equity of 83.29% and a negative net margin of 134.74%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGEN. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Precigen by 1,422.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 858,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,916,000 after acquiring an additional 802,232 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Precigen by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,375,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,816,000 after acquiring an additional 726,353 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Precigen during the 1st quarter worth about $2,245,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Precigen by 1,280.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 496,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 460,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Precigen in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,154,000. 58.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PGEN shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Precigen from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Precigen in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Precigen in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Precigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Precigen in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Precigen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.54.

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; proprietary methane bioconversion platform that turns natural gas into energy and chemical products; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies.

