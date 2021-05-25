TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its holdings in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 75.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,409 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in TPI Composites were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TPIC. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in TPI Composites by 24,650.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 49,300 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in TPI Composites in the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in TPI Composites by 2,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new stake in TPI Composites in the 4th quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TPI Composites in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. 83.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Steven G. Fishbach sold 1,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $83,418.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas J. Castle sold 1,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $53,869.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,130.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 221,859 shares of company stock worth $10,330,674 in the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TPIC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on TPI Composites from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on TPI Composites from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.67.

Shares of TPIC opened at $47.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.06 and a beta of 1.58. TPI Composites, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.22 and a fifty-two week high of $81.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.00 and its 200-day moving average is $53.38.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $404.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.90 million. TPI Composites had a positive return on equity of 13.12% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that TPI Composites, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

