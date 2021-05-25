Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Shares Bought by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Toyota Motor by 76,862.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 724,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,021,000 after acquiring an additional 723,274 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Toyota Motor by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TM. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Toyota Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

TM stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,933. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $226.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.57. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1-year low of $118.66 and a 1-year high of $163.37.

Toyota Motor Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

