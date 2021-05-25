Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $101 million-$104 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $90.05 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Townsquare Media from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barrington Research upgraded Townsquare Media from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

Shares of NYSE:TSQ opened at $13.44 on Tuesday. Townsquare Media has a twelve month low of $4.21 and a twelve month high of $14.00. The firm has a market cap of $219.42 million, a PE ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.89, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.86 and a 200-day moving average of $9.04.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Townsquare Media had a positive return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 7.74%. On average, analysts anticipate that Townsquare Media will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Quick sold 1,595,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $10,209,433.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

About Townsquare Media

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company in small and mid-sized markets. It operates through Advertising, Townsquare Interactive, and Live Events segments. The company provides advertising and marketing solutions to advertisers and businesses through its radio stations, Websites, radio stations' online streams, and mobile applications; and digital advertising services, as well as operates Townsquare Ignite, a digital programmatic advertising platform.

