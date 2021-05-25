Towerpoint Wealth LLC Buys 4,000 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Towerpoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 155.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,579 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 29.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.10. 184,917 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,880,461. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.82. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.01 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66. The stock has a market cap of $399.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WMT. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.20.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total transaction of $92,811,881.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,234,491.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $1,368,925.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,670,460 shares of company stock worth $642,613,029 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

