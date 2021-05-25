Tlwm Sells 9,190 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Tlwm reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 207,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,190 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF makes up about 18.7% of Tlwm’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Tlwm’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $49,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWV traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $249.65. The stock had a trading volume of 585 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,182. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $247.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.62. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $171.89 and a 1-year high of $252.07.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

