Tlwm Has $681,000 Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Tlwm grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 4.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,402 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Tlwm’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 235.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 344 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WYNN. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Argus upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.39. The company had a trading volume of 53,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,613,779. The firm has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 2.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.42. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a one year low of $67.54 and a one year high of $143.88.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($2.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.00) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $725.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.29 million. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 327.32% and a negative net margin of 104.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.54) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $384,412.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,940,357.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total transaction of $50,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,927.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

