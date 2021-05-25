TitanSwap Price Reaches $3.12 (TITAN)

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. TitanSwap has a total market cap of $166.51 million and $7.28 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TitanSwap coin can now be bought for about $3.12 or 0.00008190 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, TitanSwap has traded down 26.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TitanSwap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.39 or 0.00069336 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004709 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002629 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00017524 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.61 or 0.00970916 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,809.10 or 0.10006098 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000321 BTC.

About TitanSwap

TITAN is a coin. It was first traded on September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 coins. The official website for TitanSwap is titanswap.org . TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TITAN is a blockchain based decentralized financial center designed to provide optimal liquidity solutions for different digital asset category by adaptive bonding curve. It not only provides a user-centered decentralized exchange, but also it is an aggregated liquidity pool that supports order smart routing. “

TitanSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TitanSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TitanSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TitanSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TitanSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TitanSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.