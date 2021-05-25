Titan Machinery (TITN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 27th. Analysts expect Titan Machinery to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $436.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Titan Machinery to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Titan Machinery alerts:

NASDAQ:TITN opened at $24.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $558.27 million, a PE ratio of 29.16 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Titan Machinery has a 12-month low of $9.45 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.90.

In other news, CEO David Joseph Meyer sold 23,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total transaction of $629,852.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 376,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,969,882.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 15.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TITN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Titan Machinery in a report on Sunday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Titan Machinery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.67.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.