Tidal Finance (TIDAL) Price Reaches $0.0060

Tidal Finance (CURRENCY:TIDAL) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. Tidal Finance has a total market cap of $5.16 million and $155,289.00 worth of Tidal Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tidal Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0060 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tidal Finance has traded 42.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.88 or 0.00068194 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004529 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00017320 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $357.81 or 0.00942854 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,750.67 or 0.09883211 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000320 BTC.

About Tidal Finance

Tidal Finance is a coin. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2021. Tidal Finance’s total supply is 19,838,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 865,226,229 coins. Tidal Finance’s official Twitter account is @tidaldefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Tidal Finance is a project to establish a decentralized insurance marketplace in DeFi space to connect insurance sellers and buyers to cover smart contract hacks risk. Tidal offers the functionality to create custom insurance pools for one or more protocols. The main objective of the platform is to maximize capital efficiency and return to attract LP’s, while offering competitive insurance premiums to attract buyers. “

Tidal Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidal Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tidal Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tidal Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

