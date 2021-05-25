Thunder Token (TT) Price Hits $0.0100 on Top Exchanges

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 25th. One Thunder Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0100 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges. Thunder Token has a total market capitalization of $72.93 million and $3.21 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded down 19.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Thunder Token alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00015851 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.08 or 0.00203447 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001190 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000014 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000971 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000115 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Thunder Token

Thunder Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,270,505,950 coins. The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Thunder Token is medium.com/thunderofficial . Thunder Token’s official website is www.thundercore.com . Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Thunder Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thunder Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Thunder Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thunder Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.