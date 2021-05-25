Thore Cash (TCH) Price Down 45.4% Over Last Week

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 25th. Thore Cash has a total market cap of $39,122.96 and $105,192.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Thore Cash has traded down 45.4% against the dollar. One Thore Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.58 or 0.00465512 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00006441 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00010950 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000214 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003793 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Thore Cash Coin Profile

TCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . Thore Cash’s official website is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Thore Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thore Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thore Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

