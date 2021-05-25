THORChain (RUNE) Price Tops $10.37 on Top Exchanges

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 25th. In the last seven days, THORChain has traded down 48.9% against the dollar. One THORChain coin can now be bought for about $10.37 or 0.00027805 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. THORChain has a market cap of $2.21 billion and approximately $290.08 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002687 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.63 or 0.00055320 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.04 or 0.00348750 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.00 or 0.00182377 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003792 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $298.37 or 0.00800199 BTC.

THORChain Profile

THORChain launched on October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 461,668,422 coins and its circulating supply is 213,236,800 coins. The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

THORChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

