Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.85 Billion

Equities analysts expect Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) to announce $2.85 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Thor Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $3.13 billion. Thor Industries posted sales of $1.68 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, June 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Thor Industries will report full year sales of $11.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.91 billion to $11.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $11.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.82 billion to $12.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Thor Industries.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The construction company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share.

THO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Thor Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

Shares of Thor Industries stock traded down $1.64 on Monday, hitting $117.67. 713,624 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 651,561. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.49. Thor Industries has a 52 week low of $78.64 and a 52 week high of $152.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.60%.

In other Thor Industries news, Director James L. Ziemer sold 2,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total value of $284,439.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,534,219.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kenneth D. Julian sold 4,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.61, for a total transaction of $619,116.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,498 shares in the company, valued at $5,942,261.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THO. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 436.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Thor Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Thor Industries by 132.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Thor Industries by 203.6% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 422 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

