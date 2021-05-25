Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Trims Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC trimmed its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PINS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Pinterest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pinterest during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Pinterest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PINS opened at $62.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,048.50 and a beta of 1.24. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.25 and a fifty-two week high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. Pinterest had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $485.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PINS shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Pinterest from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Pinterest from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Pinterest from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.58.

In other Pinterest news, insider Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.65, for a total value of $5,996,006.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,198 shares in the company, valued at $5,996,006.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $1,500,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,500,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 759,442 shares of company stock worth $53,361,118 in the last 90 days.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

