Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Takes $3.03 Million Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 13,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WHR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the 4th quarter valued at $551,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Whirlpool by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 415,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,928,000 after purchasing an additional 215,170 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Whirlpool by 151.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 345,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,325,000 after purchasing an additional 208,156 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Whirlpool by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,504,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,063,000 after purchasing an additional 161,533 shares during the period. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO James W. Peters sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.44, for a total value of $2,271,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,795,097.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 45,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.36, for a total value of $11,602,114.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 223,441 shares of company stock worth $53,361,469 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.14.

WHR opened at $235.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.88. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $116.57 and a 1 year high of $257.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $239.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.31.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $1.82. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 6.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

