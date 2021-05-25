Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 423 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 49,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after purchasing an additional 9,776 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 21,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 92,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Chevron by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 922,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $96,653,000 after acquiring an additional 44,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $101.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.74.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $105.60 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $203.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.32, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.31. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $65.16 and a 1-year high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

