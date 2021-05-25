Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Makes New Investment in CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 119,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CONX. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in shares of CONX in the fourth quarter worth about $307,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CONX in the fourth quarter worth about $13,351,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of CONX in the fourth quarter worth about $500,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CONX in the fourth quarter worth about $2,636,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CONX in the fourth quarter worth about $5,259,000. Institutional investors own 14.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CONX stock opened at $9.83 on Tuesday. CONX Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $11.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.96.

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including the wireless communications industry.

