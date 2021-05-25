Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 65.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,453 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 46.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $176.35 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $157.04 and a fifty-two week high of $194.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.13.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

