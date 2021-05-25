Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 27.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 131.6% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IWD stock opened at $160.53 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $157.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.53. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $108.92 and a 1-year high of $163.39.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.