Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Grows Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,766 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,835,736 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,111,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,217 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,771,775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $818,739,000 after purchasing an additional 829,207 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 7,187.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 782,223 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $166,378,000 after purchasing an additional 771,489 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 138.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,287,575 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $273,867,000 after buying an additional 747,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,204,199 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,167,460,000 after buying an additional 477,569 shares during the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HON opened at $225.00 on Tuesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.53 and a 12 month high of $232.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $225.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.77.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 26.51% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.39%.

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares in the company, valued at $11,307,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Argus increased their target price on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.00.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

