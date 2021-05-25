Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC reduced its position in shares of SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) by 71.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 290,081 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned approximately 0.49% of SP Plus worth $3,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in SP Plus by 242.6% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 346,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,997,000 after buying an additional 245,554 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SP Plus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,486,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SP Plus by 2,232.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,769,000 after purchasing an additional 191,531 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SP Plus by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,713,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,391,000 after purchasing an additional 55,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of SP Plus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,236,000. 79.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SP Plus alerts:

In related news, CFO Kristopher H. Roy sold 1,600 shares of SP Plus stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $53,216.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Ricchiuto sold 3,500 shares of SP Plus stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $119,035.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of SP Plus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of SP Plus from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

SP stock opened at $33.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $771.57 million, a P/E ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.39. SP Plus Co. has a one year low of $15.29 and a one year high of $36.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.34. SP Plus had a negative net margin of 13.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.69%. Research analysts forecast that SP Plus Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SP Plus

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates through Commercial, Aviation, and Other segments. It provides on-site parking management, event logistics, baggage handling, remote airline check-in, security, and municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement services.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP).

Receive News & Ratings for SP Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.