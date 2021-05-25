Thomas Donald Brisbin Sells 390 Shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Stock

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $11,735.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Thomas Donald Brisbin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 24th, Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 7,144 shares of Willdan Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $256,398.16.

On Monday, March 22nd, Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 6,346 shares of Willdan Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total value of $254,982.28.

On Monday, March 15th, Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 6,769 shares of Willdan Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total value of $314,284.67.

On Thursday, March 11th, Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 4,865 shares of Willdan Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total value of $227,536.05.

NASDAQ WLDN opened at $37.19 on Tuesday. Willdan Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.62 and a fifty-two week high of $54.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.14. The stock has a market cap of $465.51 million, a P/E ratio of -43.24 and a beta of 1.42.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Willdan Group had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. The business had revenue of $79.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.88 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Willdan Group, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLDN. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Willdan Group by 31,925.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 195,678 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,160,000 after buying an additional 195,067 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Willdan Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,759,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Willdan Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,547,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Willdan Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,106,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Willdan Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,750,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WLDN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Willdan Group in a report on Friday, March 12th.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

