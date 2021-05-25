Thingschain (TIC) Trading 17.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 25th. One Thingschain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Thingschain has a market cap of $61,019.76 and $248.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Thingschain has traded 17.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,070.90 or 1.00504877 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00034632 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00009962 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.30 or 0.00087561 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001014 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000606 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004350 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Thingschain Coin Profile

Thingschain (TIC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 15th, 2017. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 coins. Thingschain’s official website is thingschain.network . The official message board for Thingschain is medium.com/@thingschain . Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “True investment coin is an investment platform, for the development of agrotouristic clusters around the world. TrueInvestmentCoin is a PoW/PoS coin based on the scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Thingschain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thingschain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thingschain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

