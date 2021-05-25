Theta Fuel Trading 15.6% Lower Over Last Week (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 25th. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000730 BTC on major exchanges. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion and approximately $32.78 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00050330 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $100.65 or 0.00264410 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00008848 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00036127 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00008957 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005323 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org . The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

