The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $29.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. The Williams Companies traded as high as $26.74 and last traded at $26.49, with a volume of 13557 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.51.

WMB has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank raised shares of The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

Get The Williams Companies alerts:

In other news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 165,338 shares in the company, valued at $3,968,112. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in The Williams Companies by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 19,067 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in The Williams Companies by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 424,768 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,967,000 after acquiring an additional 81,105 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in The Williams Companies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 25,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in The Williams Companies by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,090 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 11,402 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in The Williams Companies by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $32.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 149.09%.

About The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for The Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.