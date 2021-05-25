The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,308 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,927 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $2,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 26.1% during the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 124,298 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 25,755 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 131,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 15,099 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 68,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 6,803 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Williams Companies by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 38,153 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in The Williams Companies by 38.1% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 51,612 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 14,231 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Williams Companies alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.83.

In other The Williams Companies news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 165,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,968,112. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of The Williams Companies stock opened at $26.51 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $32.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.50. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.48 and a 52 week high of $26.73.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 13.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 149.09%.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for The Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.