The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.60 per share for the quarter.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.50 by C$0.33. The business had revenue of C$10.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$9.67 billion.

TSE:TD opened at C$88.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$160.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$84.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$76.93. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of C$54.80 and a 12-month high of C$88.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.94%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$82.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. CSFB increased their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$77.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$86.50 to C$89.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$79.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$86.29.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

