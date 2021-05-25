The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The TJX Companies in a research note issued on Thursday, May 20th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin anticipates that the apparel and home fashions retailer will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for The TJX Companies’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

TJX has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Gordon Haskett reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price (down from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.47.

TJX opened at $66.36 on Monday. The TJX Companies has a 12-month low of $48.73 and a 12-month high of $74.65. The company has a market cap of $80.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.34 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 4.00%. The TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.74) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 4,522.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 430.0% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 424 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 87.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $2,771,016.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,711,280.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $100,170.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,890,608.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,759 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,600. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 335.48%.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

