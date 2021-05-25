The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.62

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.62 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro has increased its dividend by 16.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a payout ratio of 27.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect The Scotts Miracle-Gro to earn $8.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.8%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $219.08 on Tuesday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 12-month low of $126.75 and a 12-month high of $254.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $235.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.98. The stock has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 1.15.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 67.91% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 26,005 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.98, for a total value of $5,980,629.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,933,375.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Susan Hagedorn sold 888 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.99, for a total value of $210,447.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,599,964 shares in the company, valued at $3,460,045,468.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,798 shares of company stock worth $12,574,571 over the last three months. Insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SMG. Truist lifted their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.86.

About The Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

