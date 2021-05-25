The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.92 Per Share

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) – Analysts at William Blair boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for The Progressive in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 19th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $1.92 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.74. William Blair also issued estimates for The Progressive’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.72. The Progressive had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 14.50%.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Edward Jones raised shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Progressive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.69.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $97.46 on Monday. The Progressive has a 12 month low of $73.66 and a 12 month high of $107.58. The company has a market cap of $57.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.35%.

In other The Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $1,096,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 332,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,410,699.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total value of $119,203.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,122,887.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,488 shares of company stock worth $1,343,380 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Progressive in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,563,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Progressive by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,170,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $313,492,000 after buying an additional 21,674 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of The Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,095,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in The Progressive by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 163,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,204,000 after buying an additional 7,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its holdings in The Progressive by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 682,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,460,000 after acquiring an additional 149,521 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

